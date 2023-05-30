PHOTO: WWE Superstar bursts into actual tears during horrifyingly savage match

Wrestling is never an easy job, and some WWE matches can get quite brutal for those taking part. That's what happened at NXT Battleground when Dijak faced Ilja Dragunov in a Last Man Standing Match.

The rivalry between the two stars was quite a ferocious one. Both men had a point to prove, but Dijak, during particular promos, promised to make Dragunov suffer more than he ever had in the past. A few minutes into the match was all it took to let fans know that he was quite serious about it.

Not only was he beating down Dragunov, but he was also punishing the superstar. This is not to say that Dragunov was not holding his own. He was fighting back, and ultimately he was the one who won. However, when it came down to punishment, Dragunov was the one busted open, and it was he who suffered the most during the match.

Before the match, Dijak even asked his wife to take his children away. At one point, with Dragunov cut open, Dijak made the WWE star sit in the corner between two ropes. He then brought out the kendo stick to punish him further.

Fans were surprised to see that, at that point, the wrestler was crying, with actual tears falling down his face. No one was ready for the brutality the match would see, but they were least of all ready to see the tears on Dragunov.

Dragunov endured some heavy punishment

Fans were overwhelmed by Ilja Dragunov bursting into tears during WWE NXT Battleground

Ilja Dragunov has always been a fan favorite, but seeing him beaten up and suffering the punishment during his match against Dijak proved to be too much for some fans.

Some pointed out that he was really crying. Others begged for the match to be stopped because he was crying, while some others even said that they were crying with him.

TIFFANY AND SETH ARE CHAMPIONS, xoxo @TiffyRollins ILJA CRYING OMGG STOP THE MATCH ILJA CRYING OMGG STOP THE MATCH

Others commented on how he was taking a lot of abuse at the hands of Dijak.

iBeast @ibeastIess @douschenozzle bro dijak is abusin him bruh @douschenozzle bro dijak is abusin him bruh

Meanwhile, some fans commented on just how good Ilja Dragunov was and how convincing his performance was. He was even compared to Shawn Michaels.

Billy Thee 𖤐 G.O.A.T.𖤐 🐐🏴‍☠️ @PlayZeeGame @ibeastIess I just watched this, and holy crap. When his body was shuddering, but he said, "Not even close!" Then when Dijak broke the kendo stick on him!?! @ibeastIess I just watched this, and holy crap. When his body was shuddering, but he said, "Not even close!" Then when Dijak broke the kendo stick on him!?! https://t.co/g9h6END3Cf

It's safe to say that by the time the match was done, WWE fans were in awe of what was happening to the star. With Dragunov beating Dijak, this feud should be over. But it remains to be seen how Dijak will react to his loss and if he's willing to let it go.

