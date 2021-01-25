Photo: WWE Superstar Cesaro shares a new Hitman-inspired look

WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro has taken to Twitter to share a new look, inspired by the fictional assassin character, Hitman. Cesaro looks absolutely amazing in this new look and the resemblance is uncanny. Fans are loving it, as can be witnessed in the comments section.

Cesaro in WWE recently

Cesaro is currently performing on Friday Night SmackDown as a singles Superstar and as a tag team alongside former US and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. While Nakamura has turned face on SmackDown recently, Cesaro is somewhere in between of being a heel and a face on the Blue brand. In the last two weeks, he has picked up major victories on SmackDown against two former World Champions - Daniel Bryan and one-half of the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Dolph Ziggler.

Cesaro has officially been declared as one of the entrants in the 2021 WWE men's Royal Rumble match, which is set to take place later this month on January 31. On the recent episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman suggested that Cesaro could headline WrestleMania 37 against the Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"He's uber-talented and he's on a path right now to the top, and there's only one man right now who has any hope of stopping him, and that's Roman Reigns, which is why that match, that match could be the headline of WrestleMania this year. When Roman Reigns puts down Kevin Owens next week [Royal Rumble] and if Cesaro, who has a very good chance of winning the Royal Rumble, does just that."

Cesaro has been with WWE since 2011 and is one of the most prominent WWE Superstars in the mid-card and tag team division. During his nearly decade-long-career in WWE, Cesaro has won several titles including the United States Championship once, RAW Tag Team Championship five times, and SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice. Cesaro was also the winner of the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania XXX in 2014.

Could he win the 2021 Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.