"That could be the headline of WrestleMania this year" - Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' possible challenger

Paul Heyman has suggested that Cesaro could headline WrestleMania 37 in a WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw Cesaro defeat Dolph Ziggler following a short promo segment with Daniel Bryan. The show ended with Kevin Owens putting Roman Reigns through the announce desk with a Pop-up Powerbomb.

Speaking on WWE Network show Talking Smack, Heyman said Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro would be “huge box office” for WWE. He also told his former on-screen client that he has the ability to main-event this year’s WrestleMania.

“He’s uber-talented and he’s on a path right now to the top, and there’s only one man right now who has any hope of stopping him, and that’s Roman Reigns, which is why that match, that match could be the headline of WrestleMania this year. When Roman Reigns puts down Kevin Owens next week [Royal Rumble] and if Cesaro, who has a very good chance of winning the Royal Rumble, does just that.”

WrestleMania 37 is due to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The event will take place across two nights on April 10-11.

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro

Cesaro and Roman Reigns

Although Roman Reigns and Cesaro have been on WWE’s main roster since 2012, they have never gone one-on-one at a pay-per-view.

Their only WWE televised singles matches took place on RAW in November 2015 and December 2017. Roman Reigns won on both occasions.

Please credit Talking Smack and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.