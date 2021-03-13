Photo: Humberto Carrillo looks almost unrecognizable with incredible body transformation

WWE Superstar Humberto Carrillo hasn't been seen on WWE TV for a long time now. His last televised match came at WWE Survivor Series 2020 where he competed in the dual-brand battle royal on the pre-show of the pay-per-view. For the past few months, Humberto Carrillo has mostly been competing only on WWE Main Event.

Humberto Carrillo has now shared a picture of his incredible body transformation via his Instagram account. The former 205 Live Superstar looks to be in amazing shape during his time away from WWE TV. You can check his post and the picture below.

"Growing this avatar while I’m here.."

Humberto Carrillo's WWE career

Starting his professional wrestling career in 2012, Humberto Carrillo made a name for himself while wrestling for multiple promotions in Mexico under the ring name Ultimo Ninja. It was in 2018 that he officially signed a contract with WWE and joined the NXT brand.

Humberto Carrillo then joined WWE's cruiserweight roster and competed on 205 Live. He challenged for the Cruiserweight Championship on multiple occasions but never won it.

Humberto Carrillo was drafted to Monday Night RAW at the 2019 Draft and got a decent initial push. Carrillo had a brief feud with his real-life cousin, Angel Garza, on RAW and then was part of the Seth Rollins-Rey Mysterio feud last year. There is no update yet on when WWE plans to use him again on RAW. However, with his incredible body transformation, he'll surely turn some eyes towards him.