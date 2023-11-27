[Photo]- WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reacts to missing out on emotional moment with Judgment Day members

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a message to her stablemates following Survivor Series.

At the Survivor Series premium live event, The Judgment Day faced the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton. The match began with The Visionary and Finn Balor, and the former was initially in control. After a brilliant showcase of talent by all the superstars, the bout came to an end when The American Nightmare hit Dominik Mysterio with a Cross Rhodes, picking up the win for his team.

Taking to social media, The Eradicator recently reacted to a fan post where The Judgment Day was seen discussing their strategies ahead of the bout. In the same photo, Ripley is seen standing out of the cage while the other members of her stable are inside it.

Responding to the photo, The Eradicator mentioned that she also wanted to join the group hug alongside her stablemates:

"I wanna join the family hug (emoji)," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Riipley's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley opened up on WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley also opened up regarding her bout in the upcoming WrestleMania 40 premium live event.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview earlier this year, The Eradicator asserted that it would be foolish to finalize the 2024 Royal Rumble winner as her WrestleMania opponent. Ripley also added that she's least worried about her WrestleMania 40 opponent, as she's confident enough to beat whosoever is going to face her.

The Eradicator detailed:

"I'm not sure who's gonna win it," Ripley said. "To be honest, I don't really care who's gonna win it because if they make the dumb decision of facing me, they just wasted their WrestleMania title shot. They threw it in the bin because they're gonna lose. You know why? Mami's always on top at the end of the day. Mami's a winner. Mami holds the gold for a reason. If they choose me at WrestleMania, they're destined to lose. That's it, I don't care who it is." [7:33 – 8:10]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Rhea Ripley in the near future.

