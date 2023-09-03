WWE Payback 2023 featured numerous high-profile matches and title changes. Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the show, enabling The Prince to accomplish an incredible feat. Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez, has now reacted to his win.

On the September 2 show, The Judgment Day duo battled Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the tag team titles. Following multiple interferences from Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, Priest and Balor bested the Canadian tandem. The match saw numerous high-risk spots, including Owens hitting a massive Swanton Bomb off the barricade in the crowd.

With his latest title win, The Prince has won all major championships in WWE and is now a Grand Slam Champion. Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez, reacted to her husband's remarkable achievement.

"It's called a Grand Slam, pronounced Finn Balor," wrote Rodriguez on her Instagram Story. (Roughly translated from Spanish)

All Judgment Day members walked out of WWE Payback with gold

Besides Balor and Priest winning the tag team titles, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez later in the show. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio played a vital part in both wins. The Archer of Infamy also possesses the MITB briefcase.

Ripley made it clear on last week's RAW that it was time for The Judgment to put aside their issues and become champions. The group stuck together to become champions and are now stronger than ever. Up-and-coming star JD McDonagh also played his part by preventing Priest from getting pinned in the tag team contest.

It will be interesting to see if McDonagh will join the RAW faction in the coming weeks.

