PHOTO: WWE Superstar shares road trip photo with Judgment Day members

WWE Superstar Damian Priest took to social media to share a road trip photo with his Judgment Day stablemates.

Priest is a member of the faction alongside Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. While Balor wasn't seen in the photo, The Punishment of The Judgment Day was seen having a good time off-camera with the rest of his stablemates.

Taking to Instagram, Priest shared a selfie with Dominik and Ripley. The Judgment Day member also sent a two-word message:

"Road Trippin ⚖️#TheJudgmentDay #DirtyDom #Mami #LiveForever" wrote Priest

Check out Priest's Instagram post and selfie with Dominik and Ripley:

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Judgment Day member Damian Priest will win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Damian Priest is the favorite to win this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Speaking on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer backed the Judgment Day member to walk out with the briefcase in London. He also briefly spoke about Matt Riddle, who was recently booked in a match against Priest. Prinze Jr. said:

"Damian Priest is my pick to win Money in the Bank. I don't know why they booked him against Priest where he would have to lose. Because he does so much crazy stuff... he might be in Vince jail because otherwise, I would find a way to get him into Money in the Bank in a heartbeat — unless he did something that messed him up,"

This year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature Priest, Santos Escobar, Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Butch, and the fan favorite LA Knight.

Priest was recently unsuccessful in dethroning Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he could edge one step closer to challenging for a world title with a historic win at Money in the Bank.

Would you like to see Damian Priest win the Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comment section

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes