40-year-old star will be the one to win Money in the Bank, according to former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

Former WWE writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared his top pick to win this year's Money in the Bank.

This weekend, WWE takes the spotlight at the O2 Arena in London for its annual Money in the Bank event. Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Judgment Day's Damian Priest should win the men's briefcase, defeating Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, and BUTCH.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer shared that the 40-year-old star is ideal to win the 2023 MITB.

Prinze had reservations about Matt Riddle, who recently faced upset next to Priest on WWE RAW. In addition, the Hollywood actor was also surprised as to why The Original Bro fought Priest when it was clear he couldn't win. However, he was also baffled about why the former WWE United States Champion is still underappreciated.

"Damian Priest is my pick to win Money in the Bank. I don't know why they booked him against Priest where he would have to lose. Because he does so much crazy stuff... he might be in Vince jail because otherwise, I would find a way to get him into Money in the Bank in a heartbeat — unless he did something that messed him up," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Dutch Mantell says Finn Balor could be kicked out of The Judgment Day at Money in the Bank 2023

Judgment Day has dominated the red brand for the last few months. There have been speculations that the faction will kick Finn Balor out at Money in the Bank 2023. In recent weeks, WWE has teased tension between Balor and Damian Priest.

Former WWE writer Dutch Mantell hinted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk that Finn Balor may only be a part of Judgment Day for a short time.

He said Balor's inability to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins could be a legitimate justification for the faction to fire the veteran talent.

"Not no, but hell no. He's not beating Seth. But what they'll do, I think, they'll add Damian Priest and build on their dissension because it looks like Finn may not be for long in that group. They'll need a reason for him to be out, and this will be a great reason, and they could kind of continue it after Dominik's match, too. I mean, it starts here, and then it goes to the next match, where they don't get along, and then the next match with Cody, that's when you get the fireworks," Mantell said.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if the rumors may come to life in London and other members of the Judgment Day kick out the former Universal Champion at MITB.

Who do you think will win the 2023 Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes