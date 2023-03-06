Photo: WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shares adorable picture with husband, Malakai Black, after AEW Revolution

WWE star Zelina Vega and AEW star Malakai Black are married, and although they work on separate wrestling promotions, they have never let that get in their way. They shared an adorable picture together after the conclusion of the Revolution pay-per-view.

Given how small the wrestling world is, it's not surprising that superstars often find themselves in relationships with each other. However, being separated by rival promotions that's not always the easiest thing to do. When it comes to Vega and Black, though, the two have seemingly not let it affect them much.

On AEW Revolution tonight, the recently reunited House of Black, led by Malakai, defeated The Elite to win the AEW Trios Championships. As a result, Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews are the new champions.

After the night, Zelina Vega took to Twitter to share a picture of her hand intertwined with her husband's in an adorable post.

She also let Black know how much he meant to her, captioning it, "My everything."

Zelina Vega got this moment after a long weekend enjoying her own success

The former Women's Tag Team Champion had her own crowning moment over this week as well. She was one of the celebrity presenters at the Crunchy Roll Anime Awards, an honor that she has long wanted.

Given Zelina Vega's love for cosplay as well as gaming and anime, she has been looking to get into the field for a long time, and being a presenter at one of, if not the, biggest anime awards of the year was a monumental moment for her.

She was also really happy to be back home as she got to see her babies, saying that she missed her cats a lot.

After presenting the awards alongside top gaming streamers like Valkyrae and Sykunno, she returned home and is now reunited with her husband after what was a big night for him as well.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, it remains to be seen how Malakai Black will support his wife at the event.

