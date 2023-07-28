[Photo] WWE veteran Batista posts a throwback picture of shoulder-length hair

WWE Legend Dave Bautista a.ka. Batista recently took to social media to share a photo of himself with long hair when he was young.

The wrestler-turned-actor is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the company, as is also one of the biggest names to come out of the industry. Many fans are familiar with him for his incredible physic and short or bald head. He never sported long hair while competing in WWE.

Batista posted a throwback picture with shoulder-length hair on Twitter when he was doing bodybuilding.

Bobby Lashley wants a match against Batista in WWE

The Animal competed in his last match in 2019, where he lost to Triple H in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35. He announced his retirement from in-ring action after the match.

During a recent appearance on the Perform Podcast, WWE SmackDown star Bobby Lashley urged Batista to come out of retirement so he could face him.

"Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he's left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I'm always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that," said Lashley.

Bobby Lashley is one of the most dominant stars in WWE right now. A match between him and The Animal would be physical and hard-hitting, especially since they've both competed in mixed martial arts.

