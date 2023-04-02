PHOTO: YouTuber pictured on stretcher backstage with unhappy Logan Paul after extremely dangerous spot at WrestleMania

Logan Paul faced Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 on the first night of the event. Unfortunately for the YouTuber, he lost the match after his friend got involved. However, it now looks like Paul's friend, KSI, could have been hurt in the process.

Leading up to the WrestleMania match, Paul cost Rollins opportunity after opportunity. Be it what happened at the Royal Rumble, or even the fact that he was the reason that Seth Rollins was eliminated from the Elimination Chamber, he was a thorn in Rollins' side.

Even on episodes of RAW before 'Mania, The Maverick hit Rollins with two knockout blows, laying him out.

However, at the event itself, Logan Paul found that Rollins came prepared and was pushing him to his extreme. At one point, when Paul was in trouble, his friend and fellow YouTuber KSI came out of nowhere wearing the Prime Drink mascot costume. He attacked Rollins and laid him out on the table.

When Logan Paul went to hit him with the dive from the ropes to the outside, though, Rollins switched it up, pulling KSI into the path of the dive instead. This led to the YouTuber eating the blow and taking it hard.

He was put through the table. The popular celeb sold it well, but it seems he might have been hurt due to the dangerous spot. After the match, he was seen backstage on a stretcher next to an unhappy Paul.

Whether he was hurt or if this was just a pose for a picture or not remains to be seen.

