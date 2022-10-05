[Photo] Zelina Vega looking in incredible shape during WWE hiatus

Zelina Vega is working very hard in preparation for her WWE return.

Triple H has gone out of his way to strengthen the women's divisions of both RAW and SmackDown since taking over as the head of WWE creative in July. But even with bringing back multiple names, he still has several women currently injured on the sidelines awaiting their return to the company.

The inaugural Queen's Crown winner took to social media today to show off a workout photo. The photo showcases her impressive body transformation from the last time we saw her on WWE programming:

"HWITR (Hardest Worker In The Room) *flex emoji*," Zelina Vega said in a tweet.

Zelina Vega hasn't competed on WWE RAW since April

While it's clear that Zelina continues to train for her WWE comeback, it's been quite some time since we've seen her compete on Monday Night RAW.

Vega's last WWE match took place on the April 11th episode of RAW with a loss against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Although Vega was last seen on WWE programming as a Queen, it appears that she is currently tinkering with a new gimmick for herself ahead of her return. This is based on a post she put on social media last month:

"La Muñeca, The Moment, The Queen, Future Hall Of Famer, Your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler, Weeb Queen. And the best damn thing this business has yet to see without chains.. in it’s true form. It’s coming…," Zelina Vega said in a tweet.

Perhaps the image included below is a sneak peek of how Vega will look when she returns to Monday Night RAW, but that is far from confirmed at this time.

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE La Muñeca

The Moment

The Queen

Future Hall Of Famer

Your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler

Weeb Queen



And the best damn thing this business has yet to see without chains.. in it’s true form.



It’s coming… La MuñecaThe MomentThe QueenFuture Hall Of FamerYour favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler Weeb QueenAnd the best damn thing this business has yet to see without chains.. in it’s true form. It’s coming… https://t.co/esmAf6q8vc

What are your thoughts on Vega's incredible body transformation during her time off? Are you excited for her return to WWE programming soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Zelina Vega return by the end of 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far