[PHOTOS] Former WWE champion wins title upon in-ring return after 753 days

It is good news for former WWE Superstar and one of the most likable online personalities, Tyler Breeze, as he recently made his in-ring return after over two years. Moreover, he has become a champion again.

Breeze was a prominent name on television a few years ago as one-half of Breezango. He last wrestled for the Stamford-based company on the June 15, 2021, edition of NXT. He teamed up with Fandango to take on Imperium. While he stayed away from the ring for a long time, fans are pleased to see him make a comeback.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion wrestled at Next Generation Wrestling: Tennessee's Wrestle Wars event on July 8, 2023, defeating Matt Cross to become the new NGW: TN Champion. Along with NGW, a few fans who attended the show have shared some photos on Twitter, celebrating Breeze's victory.

The return was well-received, and we hope to see the star wrestle many more matches in the future and possibly compete in WWE as well. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends hearty congratulations to the hard-working star.

Tyler Breeze is reportedly still getting paid by WWE

Tyler Breeze is currently not wrestling for the Stamford-based promotion. However, that certainly does not mean he is not getting paid by the company or is uncontracted.

Fans may know he's a major personality on Xavier Woods' YouTube Channel called UpUpDownDown.

The two stars frequently play games and have discussions on the channel owned by WWE. Hence, for his work on the online platform, the 35-year-old star is reportedly still getting paid by the company. According to Fightful Select, he has a deal with the promotion as part of UpUpDownDown.

It was also reported that Tyler Breeze's contract does prevent him from appearing in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. Thankfully, he was able to compete for NGW: TN and became a champion in the organization.

