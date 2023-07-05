Former champion still being paid by WWE two years after being released - Reports

A former champion apparently is still receiving paychecks from WWE over two years after he was let go by the company.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze was released by the company on June 25th, 2021. However, the veteran is still being paid by the company for appearing on a WWE Superstar's successful YouTube channel.

New Day member Xavier Woods runs a very popular YouTube Channel called UpUpDownDown. The channel partnered with WWE to assist with the production work, and Breeze is technically still getting paid by the company.

The UpUpDownDown channel currently has 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp stated that Tyler Breeze hasn't wrestled in over two years but is still getting a check from the company. The 35-year-old has a deal with the company through UpUpDownDown, and a source told the publication that the agreement does prevent him from appearing in All Elite Wrestling.

Former WWE star Tyler Breeze set to make his in-ring

Tyler Breeze will return inside the squared circle soon, but it will not be for WWE.

Breeze joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2010 and was part of its developmental system for years. He debuted in 2015 but could not establish himself as a singles star. He teamed up with Fandango to form the popular tag team "Breezango," but both superstars were ultimately released in June 2021.

Tyler will be in action for Next Generation Wrestling this Saturday at the Jackson Terminal in Knoxville, Tennesee. The veteran will also debut for Prestige Wrestling in September at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon.

Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze opened the Flatbacks Wrestling School in 2019 in Apopka, Florida. Spears was let go by the company in 2019 and is currently signed by All Elite Wrestling.

It will be fascinating to see if Tyler ever returns to television or just continues appearing on UpUpDownDown while wrestling on the independent scene moving forward.

