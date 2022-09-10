Photos: John Cena spotted with a new bearded look

John Cena recently took to Twitter to show off his new look! The former WWE Champion attended the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine and was spotted with a new goatee during the gathering.

The Cenation Leader seems to be growing his beard for a possible Hollywood project as he usually sports a clean-shaven look.

It's no secret that the 16-time world champion is one of the busiest men in showbiz. As always, he looked great during the recent event, as you can view in Cena's social media post:

The WWE veteran's last televised appearance for the company happened on a RAW episode in June, where the entire roster celebrated his 20th anniversary in the business. The 16-time world champion was involved in a backstage segment with Austin Theory, who is expected to be the Franchise Player's WrestleMania 39 opponent.

As things stand, WWE expects Cena to be available for WrestleMania, and Mr. Money in the Bank could finally get the chance to face his lifelong idol at the Show of Shows in 2023.

Was an AEW star pushed just for John Cena to beat him in WWE?

Cena is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE history, with the 16-time world champion rarely losing big matches at his peak. He infamously ended Rusev's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 31, and the Bulgarian Brute's WWE career sadly never looked the same after the crushing loss.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, 'Road Dogg' Brian James revealed that WWE built Rusev up solely to feed him to John Cena at the Grandest Stage of Them All:

"You realize it was just to prop him up to have Cena beat him at 'Mania," James said. "That's what we did. Look, that's not new way of thinking. There may not be a creative reason why, but I guarantee there's a reason somewhere behind the scenes, handshake deal, whatever." [6:31 onwards]

John Cena continues to be one of the biggest draws WWE has ever produced. Fans look forward to his next in-ring assignment despite his part-time status in the promotion.

Which dream match would you like to see Cena compete in when he is ready? Sound off in the comments section below.

