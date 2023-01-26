[PHOTOS] Naomi reveals a brand new look on Twitter after denying reports of WWE return

Naomi hasn't been in WWE since May 2022 - when she and Sasha Banks infamously walked out following creative frustration and WWE's plans for the Women's Tag Team Titles. On Twitter, she showed off her latest appearance change with a new look.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion seems to be enjoying her time away from wrestling. Although there have been varying reports about her WWE status, she hasn't given much clarification herself. She was in Japan earlier this month to support Sasha Banks' debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Naomi has been doing a lot of modeling during her time away and revealed a brand new look to fans:

Trinity Fatu @NaomiWWE Pls click link in bio for my feature in L'Officiel Baltic Sports Edition Pls click link in bio for my feature in L'Officiel Baltic Sports Edition https://t.co/Wz6lIFWI3B

It should be noted that if she returns to WWE, it doesn't necessarily mean that it will be this look. Most fans will simply be happy when she returns - something which is still uncertain.

What is the latest update on the Naomi situation?

As we mentioned earlier, there have been varying reports on Naomi's return situation. While she hasn't directly expressed any interest, Fightful reported that their sources within WWE believed that she would be re-signing with the company and that it wasn't about now.

This was unfortunately taken out of context, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion denied being excited to return and re-sign with WWE. However, she was notified that the screenshot she addressed was taken out of context, after which she apologized.

Reports since her walk-out in 2022 have often involved Sasha Banks as well, with the latter being the focus. However, with Banks debuting in NJPW as Mercedes Mone, the focus has now shifted back to her former tag team partner.

If or when she returns, it will be a very different roster. The creative direction that Naomi will have will likely play a big factor. She may also sit and wait to see how the entire Vince McMahon return saga plays out.

