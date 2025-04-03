[PHOTOS] Popular Indian actors spotted with WWE's Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan recently graced their presence in Mumbai, India, captivating the attention of WWE fans worldwide. The Judgment Day stars were even photographed with popular actors Rana Daggubati and Siddhant Chaturvedi during a recent promotional event.

Netflix officially became the home for World Wrestling Entertainment's content in India beginning on April 1, 2025. Following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW on March 31 in London, England, Daddy Dom and his güerita traveled to Mumbai to endorse the company's move to the OTT platform.

Several content creators, influencers, and interviewers attended the Netflix India event to chat with the on-screen couple. Additionally, Rana Daggubati and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a post shared by Netflix India page on Instagram.

The Indian actors also posed with the WWE Championship title belt in the photos on social media.

"LivDom just made their Mumbai entrance ❤️‍🔥👀 Watch WWE weekly, only on Netflix!"

Interestingly, The Judgment Day stars also participated in an ethnic wear photoshoot on the streets of South Mumbai. Morgan donned a saree, and Dirty Dom sported a kurta jacket set.

These pictures received positive comments from Indian fans, who expressed their desire for a premium live event in the country.

