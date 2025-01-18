Photos: Tiffany Stratton shares backstage update ahead of WWE SmackDown title match

Tiffany Stratton has been WWE Women's Champion for two weeks. The rising star is set to make her first title defense on tonight's SmackDown with custom branding. Stratton first took to social media to update her fans with a brief message and a must-see backstage photo.

The Center of the Universe secured her first main roster reign by turning on Nia Jax with a successful Money in the Bank cash-in. The Irresistible Force interrupted Stratton's celebration last week but failed to become the new #1 contender. Bayley earned her opportunity by defeating Jax, Naomi, and Bianca Belair in a Fatal 4 Way. The Role Model is hoping to leave tonight's SmackDown with the title.

Stratton took to Instagram before SmackDown to reveal her new custom branding for title defenses moving forward. Right after entering Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Stratton posed for a viral photo backstage, then shared it with her followers on Instagram. She also shared WWE's clip of her arrival.

Trending

"See you tonight San Diego!" Tiffany Stratton wrote in the screenshot.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Photo credit: Tiffany Stratton on Instagram

WWE has announced a loaded lineup for tonight's SmackDown, and SK Wrestling will have full coverage. The following was also confirmed: the return of Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes for the first time, Los Garza vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, plus a non-title match with Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi taking on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback