  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Tiffany Stratton
  • Photos: Tiffany Stratton shares backstage update ahead of WWE SmackDown title match

Photos: Tiffany Stratton shares backstage update ahead of WWE SmackDown title match

By Marc Middleton
Modified Jan 18, 2025 00:44 GMT
Tiffany Stratton celebrates with the WWE Women
Tiffany Stratton celebrates with the WWE Women's Championship (Photo credit: wwe.com)

Tiffany Stratton has been WWE Women's Champion for two weeks. The rising star is set to make her first title defense on tonight's SmackDown with custom branding. Stratton first took to social media to update her fans with a brief message and a must-see backstage photo.

The Center of the Universe secured her first main roster reign by turning on Nia Jax with a successful Money in the Bank cash-in. The Irresistible Force interrupted Stratton's celebration last week but failed to become the new #1 contender. Bayley earned her opportunity by defeating Jax, Naomi, and Bianca Belair in a Fatal 4 Way. The Role Model is hoping to leave tonight's SmackDown with the title.

Stratton took to Instagram before SmackDown to reveal her new custom branding for title defenses moving forward. Right after entering Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Stratton posed for a viral photo backstage, then shared it with her followers on Instagram. She also shared WWE's clip of her arrival.

also-read-trending Trending
"See you tonight San Diego!" Tiffany Stratton wrote in the screenshot.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Photo credit: Tiffany Stratton on Instagram
Photo credit: Tiffany Stratton on Instagram

WWE has announced a loaded lineup for tonight's SmackDown, and SK Wrestling will have full coverage. The following was also confirmed: the return of Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes for the first time, Los Garza vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, plus a non-title match with Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi taking on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी