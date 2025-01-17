Tiffany Stratton reveals branding for title matches as WWE Women's Champion

WWE will continue its build to Saturday Night's Main Event and the Royal Rumble on tonight's SmackDown. Tiffany Stratton won championship gold in her first full year on the main roster and is now cooking up ways to keep the momentum going to WrestleMania 41. The rising star has revealed custom title defense branding for her matches.

The Buff Barbie had an impressive 2024. After making her televised main roster debut in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Stratton worked her first Elimination Chamber to a huge ovation from the Australian crowd. The former NXT Women's Champion won her first Money in the Bank Ladder Match but lost her WarGames debut. Stratton was aligned with Nia Jax but turned on her to cash in her MITB contract and dethrone The Irresistible Force of the Women's Championship on the first SmackDown of this year.

Trending

Stratton is set to make her first title defense on tonight's SmackDown from San Diego. She will defend against Bayley, who earned the shot by winning last week's Fatal Four-Way number-one contender's match over Jax, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. The 25-year-old, who also had a major backstage controversy last year, previously had a custom MITB briefcase, and now she has custom branding for her title defenses. Tiffany took to Instagram to reveal the new moniker: Tiffy Title Defense.

"My first tiffy title defense tonight," Stratton wrote.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Image Credit: Screenshot of Tiffany Stratton's Instagram story

Stratton held the NXT Women's Championship for 107 days in 2023 after defeating Lyra Valkyria for the vacant title. She was defeated by Becky Lynch on the September 12, 2023, episode of NXT.

Updated WWE SmackDown lineup

WWE is less than two hours from presenting tonight's live SmackDown episode from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. Below is the updated lineup:

Solo Sikoa returns

Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

Non-Title Match: Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae Los Garza vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley.

WWE also has Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and the Street Profits advertised for tonight's show. Next week's episode will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, TX as the go-home show for Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback