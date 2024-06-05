Tiffany Stratton signs major deal outside of WWE

The WWE Universe generally views Tiffany Stratton as one of the fastest rising superstars of the new era. The SmackDown star is working to cement her legacy at the top, and her latest blockbuster move is a significant step in that direction.

The Blockbuster Blonde joined World Wrestling Entertainment in August 2021 with almost no real pro wrestling experience, but her parents did hire the legendary Greg Gagne to train her as they wanted her to become a wrestler. Gagne not only secured her WWE tryout, he also sent her to train at Ken Anderson's school. Stratton made her in-ring debut in November 2021, and within two years, she was the NXT Women's Champion.

Stratton has expressed at least some interest in non-wrestling entertainment work in the past, but she's been adamant about mastering her current profession before anything. However, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the 25-year-old just made a massive move outside of WWE as she has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency.

Trending

Damian Priest signed with the same award-winning full-service entertainment agency following WrestleMania XL. Paradigm will represent Stratton in all areas, as they do with the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The Buff Barbie is now open to various entertainment projects. Paradigm is working to build Stratton's business across brand partnerships, acting, books, graphic novels, and speaking engagements, among other gigs.

Paradigm hopes Stratton's stock will continue to rise as pro wrestling is set for even bigger exposure when WWE's $5 billion, 10-year deal with Netflix begins in January. Agency officials are also hoping to model Stratton's career on trajectories we've seen with The Rock, Batista, and John Cena.

Tiffany Stratton's WWE finisher a nod to wrestling legend

Tiffany Stratton generally plays a heel character, but she is steadily building a strong fanbase within the WWE Universe. The star was involved in a rare recent online controversy.

The Center of The Universe scored more points with wrestling fans earlier this year when she admitted that her PME (Prettiest Moonsault Ever) is a nod to the legendary Christopher Daniels, who is the master of the BME (Best Moonsault Ever).

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet for his Insight podcast, The Buff Barbie confirmed that she pays tribute to The Fallen Angel every time she hits her moonsault. She was asked if the PME is a nod to the BME and Daniels, who also works as AEW's Head of Talent Relations.

"It is, and I feel like I had to add some sort of Tiffy-Twist onto it. So, I mean... I'm pretty, and it's pretty -- the moonsault is pretty -- so, why not call it the Prettiest Moonsault Ever?" Tiffany Stratton said.

Expand Tweet

Stratton's last televised match was a SmackDown loss to Bianca Belair on May 17, in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She defeated Tegan Nox in a dark match on May 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback