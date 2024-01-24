Nick Khan reveals massive WWE plans with Netflix: "Assume what you said is exactly what we're all thinking"

WWE President Nick Khan recently discussed the possibility of collaborating with Netflix for documentary projects.

Earlier in the day, a groundbreaking announcement revealed that WWE RAW is set to air on Netflix from January 2025. Now, it appears that this agreement could potentially lead to other exciting projects in the future.

During a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, Nick Khan was questioned about a potential collaboration with Netflix for documentary production in the future. Nick expressed the view that not exploring such an opportunity would be foolish.

He emphasized the potential to expand the already sizable audience and drew parallels to the impact of the 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' documentary.

"It would be a mistake by us at WWE to not do that with Netflix. Assume that what you said is exactly what we’re all thinking. You saw what Drive to Survive did for Formula One as you just mentioned, we think the WWE audience, already big on a global level, only gets bigger with a show like that," Nick Khan said. [4:28 - 4:47]

You can watch the video below:

What Nick Khan and the WWE management have in store for fans remains to be seen.

WWE President Nick Khan spoke about the future of RAW

After the revelation that Monday Night RAW would be switching to Netflix starting next year, numerous fans found themselves questioning whether the show would continue to air on Mondays.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE President Nick Khan stated that the present intention is to keep RAW airing on Mondays. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that the show would thrive, irrespective of the day it was scheduled to air.

"At this moment in time, it remains Monday Night RAW. But keep in mind, we’ve got ten-and-a-half months until this deal is up and running. So, we’re looking at what you’re looking at and whatever everyone else is looking at...You have a lot of Mondays where there is stiff competition... If we stay on Mondays, it will work, and if we move it to a different day, we think it will work too," Nick Khan said.

Expand Tweet

It will be fascinating to witness what changes will be made to RAW once it moves to Netflix in the upcoming year.

What did you make of Nick Khan's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

