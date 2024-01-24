WWE President Nick Khan teases massive change for RAW after Netflix deal

WWE President Nick Khan recently spoke about the future of Monday Night RAW.

In a historical announcement today, the Stamford-based wrestling promotion revealed that WWE RAW is set to transition to Netflix starting January 2025. This move comes after securing a lucrative 10-year agreement with the renowned streaming platform, reportedly amounting to over $5 billion.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Nick Khan addressed questions about the future trajectory of the show and whether it would continue airing on Mondays. Khan affirmed that the current strategy is to keep RAW on Mondays.

While acknowledging the fierce competition posed by other sporting events and shows, he expressed confidence that RAW would perform well regardless of its airing day, Monday, or any other day.

"At this moment in time, it remains Monday Night RAW. But keep in mind, we’ve got ten-and-a-half months until this deal is up and running. So we’re looking at what you’re looking at and whatever everyone else is looking at...You have a lot of Mondays where there is stiff competition... If we stay on Mondays, it will work, and if we move it to a different day, we think it will work too," Khan said. [0:20-1:25]

Nick Khan talked about the future of WWE Premium Live Events

Following the announcement of the RAW-Netflix deal, there was speculation about whether the Premium Live Events (PLEs) would transition exclusively to Netflix.

During the same interview, Nick Khan provided clarification, stating that the WWE PLEs would continue to be available for streaming on Peacock and NBCU within the United States. However, for viewers in countries outside the USA, such as the UK, Netflix would also be broadcasting these major events in addition to RAW.

"Our current partners in the United States for all the Premium Live events like WrestleMania is Peacock and NBCU. They have been tremendous partners. This deal with Netflix is for Premium Live Events outside the United States excluding certain territories where we have existing deals like India for example. But it's RAW globally..." Khan said. [17:45 - 18:03]

It will be intriguing to observe how this major announcement influences the trajectory of pro wrestling.

What did you make of Nick Khan's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

