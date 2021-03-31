Photos: WWE Hall of Fame ceremony tapings, rumor of RAW Superstar receiving award confirmed

Earlier today, the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the class of 2020 was taped at the ThunderDome. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler took to Twitter to reveal that he will once again be hosting the ceremony this year. He also gave a sneak peek of the stage design.

Hosting the 2020 @WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremonies coming soon on @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/BCkePa16sB — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 30, 2021

The Bella Twins shared several photos from the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony tapings. They also revealed their custom rings and title plates, stating that they can't wait to share the moment with the WWE Universe. You can check out some of those photos in the tweet below.

The Bella Twins have confirmed that they filmed for their WWE Hall Of Fame induction today. pic.twitter.com/thhCqD6loN — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) March 30, 2021

Group photo of WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 confirms Titus O'Neil award

There were reports earlier that stated that current WWE RAW Superstar Titus O'Neil would be receiving the Warrior Award as part of the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The group photo from the induction ceremony tapings has confirmed it, with Titus O'Neil present in the photo. As seen below, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Triple H were present during the tapings.

2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class. pic.twitter.com/FE1iMeOip0 — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) March 30, 2021

The inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 are nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), JBL, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog, Jushin Thunder Liger, with Titus O'Neil receiving the Warrior Award. WWE also announced William Shatner as inducted under the Celebrity Wing, but he wasn't present at the tapings. Liger was also not present at the tapings.

This year, WWE will be inducting both the Class of 2020 and 2021. The announced inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 so far are Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali, and Rob Van Dam. The ceremony for both classes will air April 6 on the WWE Network and Peacock.