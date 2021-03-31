Create
Photos: WWE Hall of Fame ceremony tapings, rumor of RAW Superstar receiving award confirmed

Vatsal Rathod
Modified 59 min ago
Earlier today, the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the class of 2020 was taped at the ThunderDome. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler took to Twitter to reveal that he will once again be hosting the ceremony this year. He also gave a sneak peek of the stage design.

The Bella Twins shared several photos from the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony tapings. They also revealed their custom rings and title plates, stating that they can't wait to share the moment with the WWE Universe. You can check out some of those photos in the tweet below.

Group photo of WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 confirms Titus O'Neil award

There were reports earlier that stated that current WWE RAW Superstar Titus O'Neil would be receiving the Warrior Award as part of the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The group photo from the induction ceremony tapings has confirmed it, with Titus O'Neil present in the photo. As seen below, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Triple H were present during the tapings.

The inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 are nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), JBL, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog, Jushin Thunder Liger, with Titus O'Neil receiving the Warrior Award. WWE also announced William Shatner as inducted under the Celebrity Wing, but he wasn't present at the tapings. Liger was also not present at the tapings.

This year, WWE will be inducting both the Class of 2020 and 2021. The announced inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 so far are Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali, and Rob Van Dam. The ceremony for both classes will air April 6 on the WWE Network and Peacock.

Published 31 Mar 2021, 09:09 IST
