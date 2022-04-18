Photo: Roman Reigns pictured as a child with 6-time WWE Champion

A picture has surfaced on social media showing a young Roman Reigns enjoying his time with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has possessed an undeniable charisma from a very young age, as explained by Paul Heyman. Fast forward to recent years, Reigns has cemented his position as one of the top bets in professional wrestling.

A recent tweet from Ringside News featured the Head of The table in the company of his father, Sika Anoa'i and Hulk Hogan. The picture is beautifully coupled with a caption suggesting that even the former world champion, during his prime, was aware of Reigns' talent.

You can check out the tweet below:

Rumored update on WWE's current plans for Roman Reigns' title run

Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship and won Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship, as he defeated The Beast Incarnate in a world title unification match at WrestleMania 38.

According to a report by Ringside News, WWE is not planning to dethrone the champion in the near future. The report also suggested that the company is still in the process of locking in title defenses for the former Shield member.

"Unless Roman has something in writing guaranteeing he’ll be champion for a length of time, there are no guarantees. Just no plans otherwise, right now, today. "There are no plans for him to lose the titles. Yes, but that doesn't mean plans can't change, because they can at a moment's notice on Vince McMahon's whim," reported Steve Carrier of RSN.

It is true that there are not many in the company who can match up with the SmackDown star. But with Cody Rhodes promising to win the world title for his father, we can expect a feud between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief sometime in the future.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh