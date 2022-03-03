Paul Heyman narrates the story of how he met Roman Reigns when Reigns was 3 years old

Paul Heyman, special counsel to Roman Reigns, narrated the story of how he met the Tribal Chief for the first time.

Heyman has been serving as Reigns' counsel for quite some time now. He briefly switched to be an advocate for Lesnar but again made a U-Turn at the Royal Rumble. The former ECW boss reunited with Reigns at the premium live event.

On the Battleground podcast, Heyman said that he met Reigns for the first time when the latter was just 3-years old.

Well the first time anybody met him, the human being known as Roman Reigns, it was me, he was 3 years old holding his father's hand and his father was WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa'i. -said Heyman. (11:10-15:17)

Heyman further went on to highlight that three-year-old Reigns had more charisma than all the superstars present in the locker room combined.

Sika brought him to the show his 3-year-old son. He introduced me to his son and what stood out was, it was a locker room filled with WWE Hall of Famers, a locker room filled with future WWE Champions, filled with people like Yokozuna. Roman had more charisma at 3 years than everybody in that locker room combined. He is 3 years old, he is holding his father's hand, and yet when he made a motion, everybody in the room noticed that. - continued Heyman. (11:10-15:17)

Paul Heyman aims to dethrone Brock Lesnar at Madison Sqaure Garden on March 5

Paul Heyman has made a secret plan to dethrone Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden on March 5.

Brock Lesnar will square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. But before that, The Beast Incarnate will defend his WWE title at MSG against a secret challenger arranged by his former advocate.

Initially it was Bobby Lashley who was supposed to face Lesnar at the event but the All Mighty was taken out of the equation due to an injury suffered during the men's chamber match in Jeddah.

"It is my plan, my counsel to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns that we do everything in our power and influence to make sure that Brock Lesnar does not leave Madison Square Garden as the WWE Champion. I don't like the concept of Title vs. Title. In my opinion, Roman is already the end-all, be-all. He's already the champion in WWE and every other title can fight to be in the number two position. - stated Heyman.

