Piper Niven's replacement potentially found on WWE SmackDown

Piper Niven's replacement may have been found on SmackDown. The Scottish star is missing from action due to a reported injury, leaving Chelsea Green's Secret HERvice short of firepower.While Alba Fyre is still a part of the group, Green has been looking for someone to &quot;fill in&quot; for Niven. The Hot Mess has been posting on social media, asking potential candidates to approach her.This time around, she took things a little further. On SmackDown, the former Women's U.S. champion met Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer backstage and offered her to join the Secret HERvice.&quot;Champ to champ, you just have it; so spicy. You have got that secret sauce, La Primera. With that being said, I wanted to offer you the coveted position of Slaygent of my Secret HERvice. Aren't you lucky?&quot; Green told Vaquer.Green also said that she won't make this offer to Tiffany Stratton, referring to her as &quot;Tacky Time.&quot; While La Primera didn't respond to the offer on the spot, it will be interesting to see if she has something to say about it later.Former WWE star pitched herself as Piper Niven's replacementChelsea Green took to X/Twitter to post that the search for the next Slayagent is going worldwide ahead of WWE's visit to Australia.Her post drew a response from Aussie Indi Hartwell, who wrestled in WWE from 2019 to 2024. The former NXT Women's Champion simply implied that she was available.&quot;I'm right here,&quot; she wrote.Hartwell is currently signed with TNA, who have a working relationship with WWE's NXT brand.Meanwhile, Piper Niven continues to be absent from programming since beating Charlotte Flair in a match on the August 22 episode of SmackDown. It was reported that she was suffering from a neck injury, but it is expected that she will return to the ring.