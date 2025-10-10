Piper Niven's replacement potentially found on WWE SmackDown

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 10, 2025 14:35 GMT
Piper Niven. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Piper Niven. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Piper Niven's replacement may have been found on SmackDown. The Scottish star is missing from action due to a reported injury, leaving Chelsea Green's Secret HERvice short of firepower.

Ad

While Alba Fyre is still a part of the group, Green has been looking for someone to "fill in" for Niven. The Hot Mess has been posting on social media, asking potential candidates to approach her.

This time around, she took things a little further. On SmackDown, the former Women's U.S. champion met Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer backstage and offered her to join the Secret HERvice.

"Champ to champ, you just have it; so spicy. You have got that secret sauce, La Primera. With that being said, I wanted to offer you the coveted position of Slaygent of my Secret HERvice. Aren't you lucky?" Green told Vaquer.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Green also said that she won't make this offer to Tiffany Stratton, referring to her as "Tacky Time." While La Primera didn't respond to the offer on the spot, it will be interesting to see if she has something to say about it later.

Former WWE star pitched herself as Piper Niven's replacement

Chelsea Green took to X/Twitter to post that the search for the next Slayagent is going worldwide ahead of WWE's visit to Australia.

Ad

Her post drew a response from Aussie Indi Hartwell, who wrestled in WWE from 2019 to 2024. The former NXT Women's Champion simply implied that she was available.

"I'm right here," she wrote.

Hartwell is currently signed with TNA, who have a working relationship with WWE's NXT brand.

Meanwhile, Piper Niven continues to be absent from programming since beating Charlotte Flair in a match on the August 22 episode of SmackDown. It was reported that she was suffering from a neck injury, but it is expected that she will return to the ring.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications