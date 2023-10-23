Piper Niven sends sarcastic message to potential WWE challengers

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green have a couple of potential challengers for their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from RAW and SmackDown. Niven recently sent a message to one of the opponents on social media, showing that the champs are not afraid of any team.

Niven and Green have been champions since August 14 after Sonya Deville was forced to relinquish her title due to a knee injury. The former Doudrop stepped up and named herself as Chelsea's new tag team partner.

Some teams have emerged as possible challengers to the tag team champions. On RAW, Natalya and Tegan Nox are on their way to becoming a new team after a couple of singles matches involving Niven and Green. From SmackDown, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have set their sights on the titles, claiming they are the ones responsible for its "curse."

Niven reacted to the latest vignette of Fyre and Dawn on X/Twitter, who are now called The Unholy Union. She used a Doctor Evil meme from the Austin Powers movie series, saying:

"Oh, look at me. I'm shaking in my space boots."

It will be interesting to see who will be the next challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Natalya and Tegan Nox are not officially a team yet, while The Unholy Union have only been in two matches since getting called up to the main roster.

Piper Niven once cleansed the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from its 'curse'

It has been widely speculated that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is cursed due to the circumstances and injuries surrounding them since they were vacated last year.

The curse has now been used as part of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn's new gimmick. Piper Niven even cleansed the title belts with Chelsea Green when she first got them using various colognes, oils, scents, and sprays.

The cleansing seemed to have worked since Piper Niven and Chelsea Green are still the champions. None of them have suffered any injuries, unlike holders such as Liv Morgan, Dakota Kai, and Sonya Deville.

Who do you think should be the new challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? Share your answers in the comments section below.