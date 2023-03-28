"Place would explode" - Former WWE star on facing John Cena after 8 years on RAW after WrestleMania 39

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona has shared his thoughts on a potential match between him and John Cena.

Cena is scheduled to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 with the latter's United States Title on the line. Many fans believe that WWE will put Theory over at 'Mania in a massive "Passing of the torch" moment. There are still a few fans, though, who think that Cena has a chance against Theory.

One such fan presented a scenario on Twitter in which John Cena wins the US Title and throws down a challenge on RAW after WrestleMania. The fan added that Matt Cardona could make his big WWE return to answer Cena's open challenge. The tweet came to Cardona's notice, who was quite impressed with the idea.

"Place would explode. And that’s a fact. Lol," said Cardona.

How did fans react to Cardona's tweet about a possible match with John Cena?

Cardona was let go by WWE in 2020. He has built up quite a passionate fan following since then courtesy of his work on the independent scene.

It's interesting to note that Cena and Cardona's last singles encounter was also an open challenge. On the May 25, 2015, episode of RAW, Cardona answered Cena's open challenge with the United States Championship on the line. Unfortunately, for Cardona, he failed to defeat the WWE legend that night.

John Cena is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. He won the United States Title from The Big Show in his very first WrestleMania match at Madison Square Garden in 2004. The 16-time world champion would love to put down the arrogant Theory at The Show of Shows to win the coveted belt again.

