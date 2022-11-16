Plans for Dominik Mysterio were changed at the last minute on WWE RAW - Reports

If Dominik Mysterio didn't look properly prepared for his match against Shelton Benjamin last night on WWE RAW...there's a good reason for that.

With assists from Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio scored a pinfall victory over former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin. But apparently, this match wasn't initially scheduled to take place.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Mysterio wasn't originally scheduled to compete on WWE RAW last night. It's unknown who was supposed to wrestle in his place.

Based on last night's story, it appears we might have seen Damian Priest step in to face Shelton Benjamin instead, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Multiple revisions took place to WWE RAW before the show began

While WWE RAW under the Triple H regime is usually finalized the day before the show, this week's episode went through multiple revisions throughout the day before the show went on the air.

Sapp also confirmed that Seth "Freakin" Rollins defending the WWE United States Championship against Finn Balor was a late decision as the match was originally scheduled to be a non-title contest.

In addition to that, the original tag team match that would have seen Elias and Matt Riddle take on The Alpha Academy was switched to a singles match between Matt Riddle and Chad Gable.

It's unclear what made Triple H make multiple changes to last night's show, but nothing that was changed can really be viewed as a drastic change compared to what was originally envisioned.

We've yet to hear any reports of Triple H ripping up the script of the show hours before RAW goes on the air, which is obviously a positive change compared to how the company was previously run under Vince McMahon.

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio originally not competing on Monday Night RAW last night? Would you have preferred to see Shelton Benjamin take on Damian Priest instead? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

