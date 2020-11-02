According to reports from WrestlingNews.co, plans are in place to form a new stable around "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns.

This comes from an anonymous source, who has suggested that WWE plans on forming a stable around Roman Reigns and his cousins, The Usos. The source said, "This story is meant to elevate Roman but also to bring Jimmy and Jey up to the next level as well".

This storyline will coincide with Jey Uso's recent heel turn on the last episode of SmackDown when he attacked Daniel Bryan. It is also believed that Jimmy Uso will join the fold later as both brothers express their reluctance but eventually fall in line with Roman Reigns' plans.

The source has also told WrestlingNews.co that fans can expect to see some major changes to The Usos' overall characters, as the duo will be expected to wrestle completely shirtless like their cousin. Additionally, the stable will receive completely new entrance music and the tag team's current theme, Done With That (Day One Remix), will be replaced.

The long-term goal of the faction is of course to maintain Reigns' dominance as the current Universal Champion and as The Usos reclaim the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. However, the aforementioned plans for The Usos will have to be put on hold until Jimmy Uso is cleared to wrestle. Reports suggest he should be back by December or January.

It has also been suggested that the Reigns and Uso story has been mapped out for the next few months and the WWE Universe can expect the stable to become whole sometime during this timeframe. In fact, Vince McMahon is apparently completely on board with the way the Roman Reigns and Usos storyline seems to be progressing. So, barring any injuries or unexpected circumstances, everything will go on as planned.

The idea of a Roman Reigns and Usos stable isn't the most far fetched concept that WWE could come up with. The pieces for such a storyline have been available for quite a while, given the obvious blood relation between the cousins. However, there is no denying that this will be a story that will keep fans engaged and glued to the screen.