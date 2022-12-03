Plans for WWE RAW after Christmas still undecided 

The plans for WWE RAW the day after Christmas this year are reportedly still up in the air.

WWE typically holds a themed show for Christmas every year. There is typically a holiday-themed match or a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, but plans for this year's show are undecided.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans remain up in the air for the December 26th edition of WWE RAW. It was noted in the Newsletter that the company is planning on having two shows that night, with one being at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Even though it’s only a few weeks away, plans are still up in the air for the 12/26 RAW. They have two shows that night, one in Columbus, OH and the other in Madison Square Garden. For whatever reason, the decision was made not to tape that night. The two ideas looked at right now were either taping two shows on 12/19, which you can do with SmackDown but I don’t know how you do that with a three-hour draw, or doing a Best of 2022 show. An announcement is expected to be made any day now. But both shows are advertised as house shows.” (H/T - Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

WWE legend Mick Foley on portraying Santa Claus

Mick Foley is most remembered for his hardcore antics throughout his career, but he has a soft side as well.

Speaking on Fox Business' Kennedy show, the hardcore legend disclosed that he had to dig deep to play Santa Claus because it required him to be gentler.

“Mankind and Cactus Jack… they required me to be tougher and stronger and much more aggressive than I am naturally as a person, said Foley. "Whereas portraying Santa Claus, effectively, you have to dig deep but you dig deep to become kinder and gentler and wiser." (H/T Fox Business)

Triple H has brought several legends back for appearances since becoming Chief Content Officer of the company. It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for fans on the RAW after Christmas.

Would you like to see Mick Foley return as Santa Claus? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

