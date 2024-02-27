"Please appreciate my GOATs" - Former WWE Champion heaps praise on The New Day following their match on RAW

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day had a well-received match against Imperium on RAW this week. After the bout, they received praise from Big E, who is a former WWE Champion.

Woods and Kingston have been involved in a feud with Imperium for quite some time, and on the latest episode of the red brand, the two teams settled their differences in a Street Fight. Numerous weapons were used during the contest, and Giovanni Vinci was even busted open after being sent through a table. Despite this, Imperium still won the match.

After the brawl ended, Big E took to X/Twitter to ask fans to appreciate Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods while they were still around. He added that they were the best in and out of the ring, and he was honored to call them his brothers.

"Please appreciate my GOATs @AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi while you still got em. In and out of the ring. The best. I get the honor of calling those men 'my brothers.'"

Check out Big E's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The New Day remains to be seen.

Big E said he would love to reunite with The New Day to take on Imperium

Big E has been sidelined with an injury for a very long time, and it is currently unknown when he will make his in-ring return.

During an appearance on the Sarah O'Connell Show, Big E said he would love it if his return match was all three members of The New Day taking on Imperium.

"I think something probably like a six-man. I think a trios match, to do it again with Kofi (Kingston) and (Xavier) Woods, that’s the best way to end things. They’ve been such a big part of my career…It’s a great match, Imperium’s doing great things. I think there’s a lot of buzz," Big E said.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe undoubtedly misses Big E. Only time will tell if The New Day member will ever make an in-ring return.

Did you enjoy The New Day's rivalry with Imperium on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.