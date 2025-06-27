"Please, dude" - Major Bron Breakker Royal Rumble moment was nearly botched by 20-year-old star

Bron Breakker is one of the fastest-growing stars in WWE right now. During his appearance on the Six Feet Under with The Undertaker podcast, Breakker talked about his Royal Rumble moment with Speed.

Ad

During this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, one of the most rewatched WWE moments took place when Bron Breakker speared iShowSpeed in half. Speed was supposed to turn towards Breakker before he speared him. However, Speed nearly botched the turn as he wasn't able to finish it, and Breakker speared him from the side.

Despite all of that, the moment looked hilarious to the fans and received much praise online. While speaking to The Deadman, Breakker talked about what he said to the 20-year-old streamer before the match.

Ad

Trending

"I'm like, please, dude, just be ready, just turn. Because I'm going to be you know, you don't have to. If they're telling you to do it, to do this around the world turn to get back to me. I was like, if it's too much, just turn this way. .. He went around the world and I hit him from the side because I just was." [From 4:07 - 4:28]

Ad

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

While the moment looked brutal on the screen, both stars were fine after the spot.

Check out the full interview here:

Ad

WWE legend Rhyno makes surprising claim about Bron Breakker

Bron has impressed a lot of stars during his wrestling career already. The two-time Intercontinental Champion is one of the fan favorites and RAW's major attraction. He gained praise from WWE legend Rhyno for his spear on Carlito on the April 7th edition of Monday Night RAW.

While making an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Rhyno was asked to pick the star with the best spear. The legend took Breakker's name without any hesitation. He went on to praise Breakker for his athletic abilities.

Ad

"Bron [Breaker]. That was Carlito. I think I've seen Carito's soul leave his body, and thank God it returned… But see, now, and I can't tell you what it is, but now that he did that, you know, he's a great athlete, comes from great stock, and, you know, I like to consider it Michigan stock too," he said. [From 48:07 to 48:35]

Ad

It's great to see Bron Breakker get so much appreciation from veterans of the business. Fans are excited for his future in the Stamford-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More