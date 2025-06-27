"Please, dude" - Major Bron Breakker Royal Rumble moment was nearly botched by 20-year-old star

Bron Breakker is one of the fastest-growing stars in WWE right now. During his appearance on the Six Feet Under with The Undertaker podcast, Breakker talked about his Royal Rumble moment with Speed.
During this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, one of the most rewatched WWE moments took place when Bron Breakker speared iShowSpeed in half. Speed was supposed to turn towards Breakker before he speared him. However, Speed nearly botched the turn as he wasn't able to finish it, and Breakker speared him from the side.
Despite all of that, the moment looked hilarious to the fans and received much praise online. While speaking to The Deadman, Breakker talked about what he said to the 20-year-old streamer before the match.
"I'm like, please, dude, just be ready, just turn. Because I'm going to be you know, you don't have to. If they're telling you to do it, to do this around the world turn to get back to me. I was like, if it's too much, just turn this way. .. He went around the world and I hit him from the side because I just was." [From 4:07 - 4:28]
While the moment looked brutal on the screen, both stars were fine after the spot.
Check out the full interview here:
WWE legend Rhyno makes surprising claim about Bron Breakker
Bron has impressed a lot of stars during his wrestling career already. The two-time Intercontinental Champion is one of the fan favorites and RAW's major attraction. He gained praise from WWE legend Rhyno for his spear on Carlito on the April 7th edition of Monday Night RAW.
While making an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Rhyno was asked to pick the star with the best spear. The legend took Breakker's name without any hesitation. He went on to praise Breakker for his athletic abilities.
"Bron [Breaker]. That was Carlito. I think I've seen Carito's soul leave his body, and thank God it returned… But see, now, and I can't tell you what it is, but now that he did that, you know, he's a great athlete, comes from great stock, and, you know, I like to consider it Michigan stock too," he said. [From 48:07 to 48:35]
It's great to see Bron Breakker get so much appreciation from veterans of the business. Fans are excited for his future in the Stamford-based company.