"Please forgive me" - Current WWE challenger sends Stone Cold an emotional message after rejection

Stone Cold Steve Austin has now received an emotional apology from a WWE star. This comes after a big rejection.

After defeating AJ Styles at WrestleMania, Logan Paul is looking to challenge for Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship. As revealed on his podcast, the WWE legend Steve Austin was offered a chance to get into the Prime Bottle, but turned it down.

This week, Logan Paul decided to apologize to Stone Cold Steve Austin on his vlog. He posted a video of himself talking to a poster of the legend and made the title, "Please forgive me."

"Mr Cold, I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize. I didn't mean to expose any private business conversations. I was hungover. I had a crazy night in Vegas. I was on my podcast. Sometimes I say too much. In fact, most times I say too much, Steve. I have a big mouth and a platform to say a bunch of sh** and I said a bunch of sh**. Sorry about that, Steve. I hope I didn't ruin our relationship. Hope we can work together in the future."

He said that he had to take the shot and that he should not have put out their business conversation on the podcast.

"By the way, I completely understand why you wouldn't accept the million dollars to get in the Prime bottle. It's not your thing. We know it was a reach. You're a legend. And you miss 100% of the shots you don't take, Steve. So we tried, it didn't work out this time. Hope to see you in the future. Hope you're not mad at me, Mr Cold." [11:39 onwards]

Paul seemed sincere, even though he was talking to a poster of Austin and now the man himself.

Stone Cold confirmed he didn't appreciate their personal business being talked about by Logan Paul

Stone Cold Steve Austin was offended after he found out that Logan Paul had posted the news that he had been offered $1 million to get in a Prime costume and refused. He said that he thought it was personal business and didn't understand why it was public.

"I just thought that was kind of personal business, but since it's out there, yeah, I turned it down. It's just, that's not my gimmick... It wasn't a great fit for Steve Austin."

Stone Cold has not responded to it yet, as he's likely not seen it.

