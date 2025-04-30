Stone Cold Steve Austin confirms he rejected $1 million offer from top WWE star 

Stone Cold Steve Austin has finally addressed a story that has been making the rounds on the internet following his appearance at WrestleMania 41. A few days back, Logan Paul claimed that he had made a million-dollar offer to The Texas Rattlesnake to don a Prime Bottle suit on The Grandest Stages of Them All.
Austin made a cameo appearance on Night 2 of WrestleMania, where he revealed the attendance for both nights of the Las Vegas event. However, those fans expecting him to aid Cody Rhodes in his Undisputed Title match against John Cena were disappointed, as the WWE legend was nowhere to be seen during the contest.
Days after the show, Logan Paul stated that Stone Cold Steve Austin had rejected his offer to dress up in the Prime Bottle suit. The news quickly went viral, with many even assuming that Paul might be joking. Austin, however, has now confirmed that he did receive a $1 million offer from the former US Champion.
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Austin explained that he rejected the offer as it wouldn't have gone well with his persona.
"I just thought that was kind of personal business, but since it's out there, yeah, I turned it down. It's just, that's not my gimmick... It wasn't a great fit for Steve Austin."
Eric Bischoff is happy Stone Cold Steve Austin turned down the offer from Logan Paul
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that The Texas Rattlesnake was right to turn down the proposal from Logan Paul. Bischoff added that Stone Cold Steve Austin was in no need of money and that accepting Paul's offer would have ruined his on-screen character. He also mentioned that if he were in Austin's place, he would have accepted the offer in a heartbeat.
"I mean, I probably would [have accepted]. Not probably. Who am I kidding? F**k yes! But not if I was Steve Austin. He doesn't need the money, and he'd never live that down. By the time he pays taxes on it, half a million dollars, he would have killed his character for five hundred grand. I get why he didn't do it. I'd have done it in a heartbeat."
Though Austin did return to WWE at WrestleMania 41, his appearance was pretty short, and it now remains to be seen when fans get to see him back on TV.