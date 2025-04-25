Steve Austin right to reject WrestleMania 41 offer, WWE legend says

Stone Cold Steve Austin made on-screen appearances on both nights at WrestleMania 41 after receiving his second WWE Hall of Fame induction. In a recent podcast episode, legendary wrestling executive Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on The Texas Rattlesnake turning down a lucrative offer from Logan Paul.
Paul defeated AJ Styles on the second night of WrestleMania 41 on April 20. After the event, The Maverick revealed on his IMPAULSIVE podcast that he offered Austin $1 million to appear in a giant Prime bottle. However, the wrestling icon rejected the idea.
On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said Austin's WWE persona would likely have been ruined if he accepted the offer:
"I mean, I probably would [have accepted]. Not probably. Who am I kidding? F**k yes! But not if I was Steve Austin. He doesn't need the money, and he'd never live that down. By the time he pays taxes on it, half a million dollars, he would have killed his character for five hundred grand. I get why he didn't do it. I'd have done it in a heartbeat." [54:17 – 54:39]
On April 18, WrestleMania 13 opponents Austin and Bret Hart were the first recipients of the WWE Hall of Fame's Immortal Moment award. Two nights later, Austin made headlines when he crashed his ATV into a barricade at ringside.
Eric Bischoff reacts to another surprise WrestleMania 41 moment
The second night of WrestleMania 41 also saw TNA's Joe Hendry lose an impromptu match against Randy Orton.
Some fans complained that Hendry's unexpected bout with The Viper should have lasted longer than three minutes. However, Eric Bischoff believes the Scot only benefited from being in the ring with a 20-time WrestleMania participant:
"I read some of the comments and saw some of the interviews that Joe has done. First of all, he's a pro, he's smart, he had a great opportunity, and he not only handled it well in the ring, he's handling it really well outside of the ring, which to me tells me everything I need to know about him as a pro and somebody that I would want on my roster." [56:29 – 56:55]
Hendry is the current TNA World Champion. He will defend his title against Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian at TNA Rebellion on April 27.
