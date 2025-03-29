"Please get the help that you need" - WWE veteran fears the worst after shocking new accusations against Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Linda Hogan lashing out at her ex-husband, Hulk Hogan. The legendary star is again in the headlines after a video of his ex-wife surfaced this past week.

In the video, Linda complains about Hogan leaving their family in shambles. She spoke about how she gave the Hulkster several opportunities to make things right, but he didn't bother. She also recalled being robbed during their divorce settlements as her lawyers were in cahoots with Hogan's attorneys. Linda also mentioned that their daughter, Brooke, hasn't spoken to her in years because of the fallout.

This week on Sportskeeda's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo expressed concern about Linda. He felt she was at rock bottom and needed help after the ugly separation from Hulk Hogan. The veteran writer hoped she wouldn’t do anything drastic to harm herself. Vince felt the whole situation was heartbreaking and hoped it didn't culminate in an even bigger tragedy.

"Here's my first thought, Mac, if you really want to know. I am watching this, and I'm like bro, I hope she doesn't do anything stupid. She seemed like absolute rock bottom. And I think that's why she was doing the video. That was my only concern. Please get the help that you need to get. I would hate for this tragic story to end in a more tragic way. Oh my God! Just horrible, Mac." [6:25 onwards]

Hulk Hogan has already been drawing flak from the WWE Universe. During his latest appearance on the Netflix premiere of RAW, the star was booed by the fans in attendance, forcing WWE to put his future appearances on hold.

