"Please, just don't tell The Undertaker" - Former WWE star's reaction after getting caught drinking backstage

Bruce Prichard recently opened up on how former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle reacted after he got a little too drunk backstage in 2007.

WWE had to shoot a pre-taped segment featuring Hornswoggle, and Prichard was tasked with overseeing the angle. The WWE executive noted that the plan was for Swoggle to come out of a bathroom door. Prichard even recalled a few four-packs of Guinness beer lying around at the site, and Hornswoggle couldn't resist gulping them down during the taping.

Hornswoggle was still underage then and quickly began feeling the undesired effects of all the alcohol in his system. Prichard revealed that Swoggle kept making mistakes during the pre-tape as he soon figured out that the former Cruiserweight Champion was actually in an inebriated state.

Here's what was revealed in this week's Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard:

"We had these four-packs of Guinness. So every time he came out, it looked like he was drinking a Guinness. Well, he is doing it, and he keeps screwing up, keeps screwing up, and we keep doing it over and over and over again," said Prichard. "And then I realized, man, he is hammered." [11:41 - 12:10]

Bruce Prichard decided to investigate the reason behind Swoggle's odd behavior and was surprised to find several empty beer cans in the bathroom.

The Undertaker was the locker room leader back then, and Hornswoggle apparently begged Prichard not to tell the Deadman about what had happened. Unluckily, The Undertaker was the first WWE Superstar Swoggle bumped into after the incident, as Prichard shared more fascinating details of the story below:

"And I go in, and I'm like, 'Dylan, have you been drinking in there?' 'Um, no, sir.' 'Dylan, tell me the truth.' And I walked into the bathroom, and I looked at the four-packs; they were all empty. So, he's had like, I think, five of the Guinness and stuff, and he doesn't drink at this point. Oh my god, all he asked was, 'Please, just don't tell The Undertaker.' I didn't have to, 'Taker came in. And I said, 'Tell him, Dylan.' [laughs]." [12:11 - 12:55]

Bruce Prichard says former WWE star Hornswoggle wasn't punished over the drinking episode

Backstage disputes and controversies were often settled in the wrestler's court during The Undertaker's era, but Hornswoggle was fortunate enough to avoid the entire ordeal.

While "Mr. McMahon's illegitimate son" was remorseful for his actions, he didn't go through a typical punishment but much worse, according to Prichard. Interestingly enough, The Undertaker's reaction was similar to a father disappointed in his son, which was exactly what Swoggle hoped wouldn't happen.

Prichard continued:

"The little fellow couldn't drink much. No, no [on if Hornswoggle was taken to the wrestler's court]. Much worse. It's like, you know, what do you fear more? Your dad finding out, and he is just disappointed in you. And it was like; there was no punishment because Dylan was ready to be punished. He knew he'd done wrong. Instead, 'Taker just shook his head in utter disappointment and shame." [13:00 - 13:45]

