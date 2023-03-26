SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently revealed that she wants to work with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny outside the WWE ring. While many superstars have gotten a chance to face the Grammy Award winner in the ring, Flair has other plans.

The Queen is set to face Rhea Ripley for her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39. It will be the second time the two WWE Superstars will compete for a title against each other at The Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny was one of the biggest celebrities to have graced the squared circle when he featured multiple times in the company, including participating in the 2022 Royal Rumble.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Flair expressed her desire to appear in a Bad Bunny music video. The Queen was all up for the idea of starring in a video for Bad Bunny and told the interviewer that her favorite thing in her office is the award-winning musician's poster.

"Oh my Goddess. Please. Please, if you’re listening, please. One of the producers, I think, just left who worked with him. If you ever talk to him and help him, can you be like, ‘Charlotte Flair really wants to be in your music video?’ Let me show you something, I have all these accolades in my office, but my favourite thing is my Bad Bunny poster." [11:57 - 12:40]

Charlotte Flair has appeared in a couple of movies and TV shows but hasn’t worked too much on the big screen.

Charlotte Flair thinks her match against Rhea Ripley should headline WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

Speculation has been rife on which match will close out Night One of WrestleMania 39. While fans have been clamoring for the tag team title match to close out the April 1 edition of the show, reports suggest that The Queen's SmackDown Women's Title defense against Rhea Ripley will have the honor.

During a recent interview with Forbes, Charlotte Flair stated that her match should main event WrestleMania. She added that Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Royal Rumble, and the two WWE Superstars deserved the spot.

"Well, one, she won the Royal Rumble, so that's guaranteed a main event spot at WrestleMania. Not solely relying on that, but I think you have two titans, two athletes who — regardless of their story or who have faced each other prior — are gonna put on a main event match solely on that, knowing that they're capable of the storytelling. And possibly me retaining or crowning a new SmackDown Women's Champion. I think when a main title is on the line, it's always main event worthy," said Charlotte Flair.

It will be interesting to see which match WWE goes with at the end of the night. Either way, fans can expect to see some great matches at The Show of Shows this year.

