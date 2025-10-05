"Please be professional" - Ava finally responds to WWE star who "can't take it anymore"; makes major announcement

WWE NXT general manager Ava recently took to social media to respond to a popular star after she called The Rock's daughter out for being left out of a major upcoming show. The name in question is Jordynne Grace.NXT and TNA are all set for a crossover event on October 7, 2025. NXT vs. TNA Showdown will feature some of the most popular names from both companies. The event will also showcase a Women's Survivor Series Match, which will feature Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, and Jaida Parker from team NXT and Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration, and Mara Sade from team TNA.After being left out of the card, Jordynne Grace took to X/Twitter to call out NXT GM Ava and TNA GM Santino Marella, highlighting that there wouldn't be a partnership between WWE's developmental brand and TNA if it weren't for her.&quot;Santino, Ava, there's a huge problem with Showdown next week. Here let me show you. I'm not on it. I was trying to bite my tongue. But I just can't anymore,&quot; Grace said.Now, The Rock's daughter has replied to Grace, saying that the latter had made some pretty good points, admitting that there won't be an &quot;NXT-TNA crossover&quot; without Jordynne.Ava also made a major announcement, revealing that Jordynne Grace will be the special guest referee in the Women's Survivor Series Match.&quot;Alright, Jordynne, you're right. You made some pretty good points. And you know what? I agree with you. I don't think that there would be this NXT-TNA crossover partnership without everything that you've done, starting two years ago. So, I have decided that you are going to be the special guest referee for the Women's Survivor Series Title Match on Tuesday. Now, with that said, I know that you have a history with a lot of these women. So, I'm asking you, please be professional and use your discretion. I'll see you Tuesday,&quot; Ava said.Check out her post below.WWE star Jacy Jayne replied to Ava after her Jordynne Grace announcementIn her post, Ava also asked Jordynne Grace to be fair while officiating the Women's Survivor Series Match at NXT vs. TNA Showdown. Following this, Jacy Jayne replied to the general manager in the comments section. The current NXT Women's Champion sent a two-word message, seemingly unconvinced that Grace would be fair.&quot;Right, right…,&quot; she commented.Check out the WWE star's comment below.Jacy Jayne @jacyjaynewweLINK@avawwe_ Right right…It remains to be seen what WWE legend Shawn Michaels has planned for NXT vs. TNA Showdown on October 7, 2025.