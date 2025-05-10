"Please respect our wishes during this difficult time" - WWE star issues concerning message after SmackDown

A popular WWE star has sent out an important message for the wrestling universe after this week's SmackDown went off the air. The Friday night show witnessed the return of Alexa Bliss, who teamed up with Zelina Vega to defeat Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Niven has now sent a message following the crushing loss.

Ad

For weeks, Bliss was rumored to return to WWE as a member of The Wyatt Sicks. However, this wasn't the case as she showed up as the mystery tag team partner for US Women's Champion Zelina Vega. The duo took on the team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a match that ended with Alexa Bliss pinning Green.

Following SmackDown, Piper Niven took to her X account to address her and Chelsea Green's loss at the hands of Bliss and Vega. The 34-year-old star asked fans to respect The Green Regime's wishes during their "difficult time."

Ad

Trending

Check out her tweet below:

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

"Please respect our wishes during this difficult time," Niven tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Going by the events of SmackDown, it looks like this could mark the beginning of a new feud. It's safe to assume WWE could be planning matches between Alexa Bliss and all three members of The Green Regime in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More