Logan Paul recently shared that WWE legend Triple H hasn't responded to any of his text messages, and he wants that to change.

The Maverick signed a multi-event deal with the Stamford-based promotion on June 30, 2022. He is currently scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. This will be his third-ever match in the company.

Speaking to Matthew Connell of Alternative Sport, Logan Paul described Triple H as an incredible and helpful person, but he wishes that the latter could respond to his texts. The 27-year-old requested The Game to respond to his messages.

"Triple H is incredible man... he takes the time to point me in the right direction and guide me. The one thing that he hasn’t done just yet is respond to any of my text messages. Triple H, if you’re watching this, just please. I’m three texts deep with no response. I don’t know if you’ve seen ‘em but I’m feeling desperate and I’m just afraid to send that fourth because rejection — some say rejection is redirection but where am I going?" said Paul. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Logan Paul says WWE fans will be forced to respect him after Crown Jewel

The Maverick had his first pro wrestling match at WrestleMania 38 involving The Miz and The Mysterios. His first singles bout took place at SummerSlam against The A-Lister.

Logan Paul is looking to prove his doubters wrong, and he stated that after Crown Jewel, they'll be forced to respect him.

"If the WWE fans don’t already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, you will be forced to respect me. You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that’s my goal," he said.

Logan has been training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for his upcoming match in Saudi Arabia. It'll be interesting to see whether he will be the one to finally dethrone The Head of the Table.

