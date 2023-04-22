"Please don't sign that contract next year" - Fans are confused after WWE books first-time-ever match for Seth Rollins at Backlash 2023

It's safe to say that not many are happy about Seth Rollins' direction at WWE Backlash 2023. While he is coming off an instant classic on RAW against The Miz, WWE randomly announced a set of Backlash matches on SmackDown this week.

This included a United States Championship Triple-Threat match involving Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed, a SmackDown Women's Title match featuring Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley, and most surprisingly - Seth Rollins vs. Omos.

It makes little sense to book the match, as Rollins and Omos have briefly interacted a few times on RAW and never had a storyline together. There certainly hasn't been any interaction in April 2023, and as you can imagine, fans are pretty surprised by the announcement.

The reactions of fans on Twitter range from anger to confusion to some being defensive about the decision. You can see them all below:

One fan made a mock poster comparing it to the Edge vs. Randy Orton "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" from WrestleMania Backlash 2020:

This fan made a John Cena vs. The Rock parody video with the match:

This was one of the rarest fans who said that people simply like complaining even after WWE fulfills their wish of booking new matches:

One fan compared it to the random Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley match from WrestleMania 36:

Can Seth Rollins carry Omos to his best match in WWE to date?

It will be interesting to see how the dynamic between Seth Rollins and Omos in the ring plays out. We expect some interaction in the next couple of weeks, and if there is anybody who can carry Omos to a great match, it is Rollins.

Omos is still relatively green but has shown to have made improvements over the last year or so. Despite many criticizing him for being green, WWE seems to have a lot of hope for him, as demonstrated by his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

What was your reaction to the announcement of Rollins vs. Omos? Sound off in the comments section below.

