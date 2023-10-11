"Please stop calling, I’m busy tonight" - 33-year-old WWE star calls Shawn Michaels an "Idiot Boss"

A WWE Superstar took a hilarious shot at Shawn Michaels in his tweet ahead of tonight's edition of NXT.

Shortly before tonight's episode of NXT kicked off, Jade Cargill shared a photo of her phone, revealing that Shawn Michaels was calling her. Cargill's tweet was hinting at an NXT appearance.

About an hour later, Grayson Waller shared a picture of his phone, revealing that Michaels was also calling him. His tweet seemed to mock Jade Cargill's, and he referred to Michaels as "Idiot Boss (NXT)."

"Please stop calling, I’m busy tonight #WWENXT," Waller captioned it.

Grayson Waller's message to Michaels

NXT fired on all cylinders tonight and was a star-studded show from top to bottom. The episode featured appearances from Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, John Cena, and Paul Heyman, among others.

These veterans' interactions with the young guns received big praise from fans on Twitter.

As for Grayson Waller, he is one of the most entertaining acts on WWE TV and social media. Jade Cargill must have noticed he was mocking her tweet while refusing to pick up Michaels' call. It would be interesting to see what she says about Waller's tweet.

What do you think of Grayson Waller's shot at Michaels? Sound off in the comments section below.