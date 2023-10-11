Top WWE Superstar teases debut on NXT

A top WWE Superstar has teased their debut tonight on NXT.

This week's edition of NXT will be going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. WWE has loaded up the card for tonight's show. John Cena is scheduled to be in Carmelo Hayes' corner for his singles match against Bron Breakker. Paul Heyman will also be present and will be in Breakker's corner for the match.

Former All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes is set to appear on tonight's edition of NXT to make an announcement, and SmackDown star Asuka will also be in action against Roxanne Perez.

Ahead of tonight's show, Jade Cargill took to her Instagram account to share a very interesting message. Cargill posted a photograph of her cell phone and revealed that Shawn Michaels was calling her. Jade Cargill wondered what Shawn Michaels was calling her for, as seen in her post below.

"I wonder what he wants 😈😇🤔 #WWENXT," she wrote.

Jade Cargill spent the past few years with All Elite Wrestling. She went undefeated as TBS Champion before dropping the title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing earlier this year. She wrapped up her tenure with AEW by losing to Statlander once again during a recent edition of Rampage.

Do you think Cargill will appear tonight on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.