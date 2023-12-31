"Please tell me that’s AJ" - Fans speculate WWE return for AJ Lee after training video surfaces online

The internet has been buzzing over a recent video of former Divas Champion AJ Lee training in the ring with WWE Superstar CM Punk.

AJ was a prominent member of the WWE roster back in the 2010s. She was part of some memorable storylines with the likes of Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Kane, Dolph Ziggler, and John Cena. She was also the longest reigning Divas Champion of that time before the record was broken by Nikki Bella. Lee married Punk back in 2014.

This week, AJ Lee shared a throwback video on her Instagram showing her and Punk training in the ring for the show Heels. This has led fans to believe that she may be teasing a return soon.

Some fans, however, felt that this was AJ preparing for her role in Heels and did not mean that she would return.

With CM Punk returning at Survivor Series last month, fans have speculated if this could also lead to a return for AJ. Some fans believe this year's Royal Rumble would be the perfect occasion for the former champion to make a comeback to the ring.

During his promos, The Best in the World has also namedropped his wife, leading to fans speculating that a return may be on the cards.

AJ Lee spoke about Vince McMahon's reaction to her leaving WWE

After CM Punk left the company in 2014, AJ Lee also found her way out the next year.

Her last match was on the March 30, 2015 episode of RAW, where she teamed up with Paige and Naomi to defeat the Bella Twins and Natalya.

During an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Lee mentioned that Vince was very kind to her before she left and made it clear that he was always open to doing business if she ever planned to return.

With Punk back in the company, it will be interesting to see if AJ makes a comeback sometime in the future.

Would you like to see AJ Lee return at the Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

