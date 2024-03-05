"Plz never come back to SD" - Bayley pleads with WWE star following RAW

It has been a rough few weeks on WWE SmackDown for Bayley since she turned her back on Damage CTRL but believed she had found an ally in Dakota Kai.

The former Women's Champion was once again betrayed this past week when Kai revealed that she had been working with Damage CTRL all along. Despite her current issues, it seems that Bayley hasn't forgotten her long-standing rivalry with Michael Cole.

The former champion sent Cole the following message after he shared that his dream had come true while wearing Valhalla's antlers last night on RAW.

Cole and Bayley had a lengthy feud throughout their time working together as a commentary team during the pandemic era. While they currently work for different brands, the former Damage CTRL leader never misses an opportunity to take potshots at the veteran commentator.

Corey Graves and Wade Barrett have been working together as the commentary team on SmackDown for several weeks, and it appears to be a good fit. Cole currently appears alongside Pat McAfee behind the announce desk on RAW, and there don't seem to be any plans for them to make changes to these teams ahead of WrestleMania.

Will Bayley receive some backup ahead of WWE WrestleMania?

As already noted, the former champion is part of a four-on-one situation now that Dakota Kai has been cleared to make her return. This leaves her in a tough position ahead of WrestleMania since the odds are stacked against her.

One star that appears to be on her side is Jade Cargill, who recently sent a warning to IYO SKY.

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner will need some backup to have a fair match with SKY at The Show of Shows. Jade Cargill doesn't appear to have any WrestleMania plans, so it will be interesting to see if she turns up to help the 34-year-old and at least take one member of Damage CTRL out of the equation.

Do you think Bayley will get some backup against Damage CTRL ahead of their WWE WrestleMania showdown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

