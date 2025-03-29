Polarizing star willing to return to WWE after 3-year wrestling absence

Former WWE wrestlers regularly make in-ring comebacks several years after being given their release. In a recent interview, Eva Marie made it clear she would be willing to return if she received an offer.

Marie worked for the company between 2013 and 2017 before returning for another spell in 2020 and 2021. The 40-year-old amassed a large following during her time in the wrestling business. However, she also received criticism for her in-ring ability.

Speaking on Ring The Belle, Marie confirmed she would like to wrestle again one day:

"Because words mean a lot, and I feel like you can speak whatever you want into existence, and I love WWE, I'm very grateful to WWE, I love the WWE Universe. I feel like you can't get enough of the Eva-lution. You know what I'm saying? And I would love to come back and stir things up. There's nothing better than going out there and ruffling some feathers. So, yeah, the possibility, for sure, is always a possible." [40:35 – 41:03]

Marie has not wrestled since losing to Piper Niven, then known as Doudrop, on the September 20, 2021, episode of RAW.

Eva Marie's message for her WWE fans and critics

Wrestling fans were introduced to Eva Marie in 2013 when she joined the Total Divas cast. The first series of the reality show gave an insight into the then-rookie's difficult start to life as a wrestler.

All these years later, Marie is grateful to receive so many supportive messages from wrestling fans:

"I have to say that I absolutely love you guys. I try to respond to as many DMs as I possibly can or emails or tweets or Facebook comments, but I really love you guys. Even the ones that perhaps maybe don't love me, also, because without you guys I wouldn't be able to do what I do today." [41:29 – 41:50]

Marie recently celebrated 12 years of sobriety. The former Total Diva hosts The Hopeaholics podcast to help people struggling with addiction.

