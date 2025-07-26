"Politickers" - Hulk Hogan and nWo tried to "get their s**t in" when they came to WWE, veteran claims

Hulk Hogan and the nWo were out to get themselves over as much as they could when they came to WWE, a veteran has claimed. The nWo was formed in 1996 in WCW by Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall. The faction became massively popular among fans despite its heel antics, propelling WCW to greater heights.

However, the stable eventually waned in power and popularity, and by the time WCW was close to shutting down, it was a shell of its former self. With WWE purchasing World Championship Wrestling in 2001, fans awaited the nWo's debut in the Stamford-based promotion, and it finally happened in 2002.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the tag team veteran talked about how Hogan and the stable's arrival was received backstage. While Matt Hardy mentioned that he thought ''it was neat'' that they were coming over for a run, he was asked whether there were any concerns in the locker room about them coming in.

"I'm sure there was, especially with the top guys. I mean, because they're politickers, you know, with Hogan and Nash and Scott Hall, you know, they knew they would be three people that would politic. They would try and get as much TV time as they could, you know, try and go over on as many people as they could or whatever,'' he said.

Matt continued:

''They knew that they, you know, they're looking at this as a business, and they're looking to better themselves. They're not necessarily guys that had the mindset of the greater good. They were looking to get their s**t in, and they were trying to get the company running on them. They, they wanted to be the fuel that was going to take the company to the next level." [1:32-2:09]

Hardy mentioned that Vince McMahon wasn't going to let that happen, as by that time, he was done with "anybody's bulls**t." The 50-year-old also added that Vince had grown smart enough to realize that people had taken advantage of him in the past.

The trio of Hulk Hogan, Nash, and Hall had become notorious due to their alleged creative control and were also accused of holding talents back in WCW.

After coming to WWE, nWo started feuding with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. This led to a couple of matches at WrestleMania X8, with The Rattlesnake taking on Scott Hall and The Rock facing Hollywood Hulk Hogan in what turned out to be one of the greatest matches in the company's history.

However, the rest of the nWo's stint in WWE was forgettable, with the faction failing to capture its past glory. In July of 2002, Vince McMahon came out on RAW to announce that the faction had been officially disbanded.

Hulk Hogan had a solid WWE run following his return in 2002

Despite nWo failing to catch attention, Hulk Hogan remained over with fans. Following WrestleMania X8, the creative team turned him face, and The Hulkster took on Triple H at Backlash for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Hogan would win the title for the sixth and final time in his career that night. After dropping the title to The Undertaker 28 days later at Judgment Day, Hogan went on to feud with stars such as Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar while also winning the WWE Tag Team Championship with Edge on SmackDown.

Hulk Hogan faced Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XIX in a Street Fight, emerging victorious. His last-ever match in the company took place at the 2006 SummerSlam PLE, where he defeated Randy Orton in a singles bout. The legendary wrestler continued to have an on-and-off relationship with WWE in the subsequent years.

On Thursday, The Hulkster passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 71, leaving the wrestling world in shock. WWE honored Hulk Hogan's legacy on SmackDown in a fitting tribute.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

