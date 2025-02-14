"Poor Undertaker" - WWE veteran Michelle McCool comments on confusing The Deadman

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 14, 2025 08:45 GMT
Michelle McCool and The Undertaker are married (Images via WWE.com and her Instagram)
Michelle McCool has taken to social media to showcase what she does, which confused The Undertaker. The two WWE veterans are married and have been together for years.

They have both retired from in-ring competition. The Phenom's last match was at WrestleMania 36, where he faced AJ Styles in the first and only Boneyard Match in WWE. Meanwhile, the former Divas Champion competed in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, which was her last bout.

Michelle McCool recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself getting red light therapy on a plane. She said it always confuses The Undertaker, who is seemingly unfamiliar with it.

"Poor Undertaker... he's always asking 'what the heck are you doing???' Ummmm..... red lighting my face while flying! Is that not normal?" she wrote.

You can check out the screenshot below:

Michelle McCool reflects on her last WWE match

The former Divas Champion was a surprising entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. What made it interesting was that she was sitting front row the whole time before the match.

Michelle McCool looked back at it during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet:

“Yeah, that was fun. That was interesting. I’ve told the story before, they called me on very short notice. I think it was eight, nine days, asked me if I wanted to do it and I was like, 'Oh shoot.' I mean, yes I’ll work out. But I’m sure you’ve heard it a million times, ring shape is a whole different ball game. I was in for a few minutes... I knew I was going to be there with the kids watching, my dad was there, and it was something different."
McCool did not compete at last year's or this year's Royal Rumble. It'll be interesting to see when her next match will be.

Edited by Angana Roy
